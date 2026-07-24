Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Diddy Reportedly Involved In Prison Fight, Put In Solitary Confinement

Diddy Reportedly Involved In Prison Fight & Thrown In Solitary Confinement

Sometime this week, Diddy felt disrespected by another inmate who “dissed” him, and it escalated.

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sean Combs
Source: Getty / General

Despite a highly publicized trial, Diddy’s 50-month stay at New Jersey’s Federal Correctional Facility Fort Dix for prostitution charges has been rather uneventful until now, as reports say he was involved in a fight.

According to TMZ, sometime this week Diddy felt disrespected by another inmate who “dissed” him, and it escalated.

The publication’s sources say “the two inmates got into a scuffle and started pushing each other and throwing jabs.”

Diddy, 56, reportedly “held his own” during the fight, but it didn’t last long because prison staff quickly stepped in and separated them.

Still, fighting is a violation, and Diddy was moved to solitary confinement after the infraction, although TMZ was unable to confirm if he’s still in the hole. 

More long-term consequences could be on the horizon for Diddy, such as a change of release date. He could get more time added on for the fight, because his current date is dependent on good behavior.

His 2028 release date has already been amended in his favor several times: it was originally set for May 8, then delayed to June 4, before eventually getting moved up to April 25, and is currently set for February 23. 

Those releases may still be overridden as he still seeks a pardon from President Trump, but after several false starts, that route seems unlikely. 

TMZ has reached out to Fort Dix to confirm the altercation. Still, a spokesperson replied, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons had a similar response, saying it “does not disclose disciplinary matters or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety and security concerns.”

See social media’s reactions to Diddy’s prison slip-up below.

Diddy Reportedly Involved In Prison Fight & Thrown In Solitary Confinement was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Poster for Galaxycon event in Raleigh, featuring a rocket ship logo and text "Michael Broder Talks Upcoming Galaxycon in Raleigh" and "FOXY 107.1 104.3 The Real Sound of the Triangle".
Local Events  |  Karen Clark

GalaxyCon Raleigh Takes Over Downtown Raleigh This Weekend

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Signs 2-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers, Social Media Explodes

Comments
17 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

National Tequila Day 2026 Is Here, Let's Celebrate

Comments
12 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Diddy Reportedly Involved In Prison Fight & Thrown In Solitary Confinement

Comments
3 Items
Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

America Just Crowned Its Most Hated Names — Is Yours On The List?

Comments
Dominique Milton, a smiling woman in a blue jacket, speaks at an upcoming business opportunity conference.
Karen Clark  |  Karen Clark

CVMSDC CEO Dominique Milton Talks Upcoming Business Conference

Comments
15 Items
Celebrity  |  tonyapendleton

Malcolm Jamal Warner’s Wife Sues His Mother For $1.2M On The Anniversary Of His Death

Comments
9 Items
News  |  tonyapendleton

‘Def Poetry Jam’ Star Black Ice Dead at 54

Comments
52 Items
Hair  |  Hello Beautiful Staff

51 Hairstylists, Braiders & Wig Slayers Redefining Black Hair

Comments
20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays, Vol 36: Bikini Babes Angel Reese, Kandi Burruss, Jackie Aina And More Had The Fellas 'Bout Ready To Lick The Screen

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close