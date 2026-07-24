CVMSDC CEO Dominique Milton Talks Upcoming Business Conference

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The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host its annual Business Opportunity Conference Aug. 2–4, giving business owners two-plus days of workshops, connection and community-building.

In an interview with Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3, Council President and CEO Dominique Milton described the gathering as part family reunion, part launchpad.

“When you come, it’s kind of like a family reunion,” Milton said. “You’re seeing people you hadn’t seen for a year, but you’re learning new skills.”

Now in its 49th year, the conference welcomes all business owners. Milton encouraged attendees to treat the event as a strategic pause.

“You have to slow down in order to speed up,” she said.

Looking to the Future

This year’s programming centers on what’s next. Sessions will unpack fast-moving business trends, including artificial intelligence and environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

“If you’re not on top of those trends, your business could end up failing and you don’t even understand why,” Milton said.

One featured workshop shows owners how to use insurance to build and pass on wealth. Another teaches members how to engage the Council’s four pillars: certification, development, connection and advocacy.

Networking Made Simple

The event includes a golf tournament, a Black history tour and a business roundtable where owners approach corporate representatives directly — no appointment required.

“We’re like the HOV lane,” Milton said. “Just imagine being in a room with all the people that you’ve wanted to make appointments with. They’re all there at one time.”

Empowering the Next Generation

A “mompreneur” session will spotlight a 12-year-old entrepreneur and her mother sharing their journey, giving parents a path to nurture young business minds.

Registration, including on-site sign-up and open golf spots, is available at www.cvmsdc.org.