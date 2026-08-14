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Halle Berry Stuns In Latest Bikini Photos Shared On Instagram

Cassius Gems: 20 Times 60-Year-Old Halle Berry Proved She’s Getting Finer With Age

Published on August 14, 2026
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Halle Berry Stuns In Latest Bikini Photos Shared On Instagram
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Like the finest of wines, Halle Berry continues to only get better with age. 

Social media darling Halle Berry, 60, is still arguably one of the best spokespeople for the “Black Don’t Crack” delegation. The actress still managing to respectfully earn our thirst had everyone on Instagram collectively saying DAMN after dropping a series of beach photos showing off her well-toned physique.

Rocking a stunning one-piece bathing suit, flanked by her trainer, the Moonfall star announced in the caption of one of the photos, “guess what? #FitnessFriday is coming BACK y’all!!!” The announcement and stunning photo series were released to make us clutch our pearls (which they successfully did) and put us back on notice that she is back on her fitness game and wants us to join her back on that journey.

In another photo, Berry showed off her well-defined legs, a testament to the training she went through for her film Bruised, where she played a former MMA star looking to reboot her career after falling on hard times.

For those who have been following Berry on Instagram, her fitness journey is nothing new. The actress decided to make her fitness and health a priority revealing because she plans on being around for a long time.

“I’m feeling and looking younger than I ever have because I’m putting in the work because I want to be there for my kids,” Berry revealed to Brown Girl Jane founder Tai Beauchamp at the CBD brand’s first Black Beauty and Wellness Summit. “I want to be around for my grandchildren, and not just to see them born … I want to see them grow,” the actress further added.

Halle Berry will always be a recipient of our justified thirst, respectfully. You can peep more of her latest Instagram shots in the gallery below.

1. Halle Berry does not miss.

2. Blessing Morocco with her timeless beauty.

3. Even just lounging around she is stunning.

4. Beret & trench coat vibes.

5. Showing off her wild side.

6. Red carpet killer!

7. Throwback!

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11. All Smiles

12. Peaceful

13. throwback

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Cassius Gems: 20 Times 60-Year-Old Halle Berry Proved She’s Getting Finer With Age was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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