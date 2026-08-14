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Master P Defends JAŸ-Z’s Target Deal

Master P Defends JAŸ-Z’s Target Deal: “You Can’t Please Everybody”

Master P understands the backlash against JAŸ-Z but says artists must also recognize the business side of music.

Published on August 14, 2026
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Master P understands that it’s impossible to make everyone happy. So as a media mogul who made his fortune off music, he feels for JAŸ-Z and the backlash he faced for his partnership with Target

“You can’t please everybody,” Master P told DJ Greg Street on V-103 Atlanta around the 23-minute mark. “It’s gonna be some flack on anything you do.”

P added that no matter what you do you can’t be on everyone’s good side. 

Target has been on Black folks’ bad side ever since the retail chain stopped cosplaying as a concerned corporate partner and instead rolled back DEI initiatives. Black folks issued a national boycott against Target and then JAŸ-Z announced that Target would be the exclusive partner on his special edition vinyl of his debut album Reasonable Doubt. Many who protested the retail chain’s obvious alignment with Trump’s White House and the push to erase efforts to even the playing field found the rapper’s partnership to be a smack in the face. 

Master P noted that he understood why the Black community was disappointed with JAŸ-Z. 

“I get it,” he said. “They was more upset that Target led a bunch of us off, and they ain’t did nothing back, ‘cause guess what, we spent $2 trillion a year. But is they giving something back to our culture? We gotta start holding these corporations accountable.”

JAŸ-Z doubled down on his relationship with Target during a freestyle on the first night of his Yankee Stadium residency, in which he accused those annoyed with him of not being equally outraged with other large corporations like Google and Amazon.

Master P added that during Hip-Hop’s heyday, presidents from large big-box shops like Target, Best Buy and Walmart always met with rappers during album releases. He pointed out that marketing has always been the real secret behind success. 

“People don’t realize marketing is the key,” he said. “I tell people all the time, 10 percent is your talent, 90 percent is the business, the marketing, the promotion.”

RELATED: 10 Things To Know About JAŸ-Z’s Record-Breaking Yankee Stadium Run 

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Master P Defends JAŸ-Z’s Target Deal: “You Can’t Please Everybody” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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