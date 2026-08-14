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Levelle Moton’s Back to School Community Day Returns Saturday

Levelle Moton’s Back to School Community Day Returns Saturday in Raleigh

Published on August 14, 2026
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North Carolina Central University men’s basketball coach Levelle Moton is once again helping Raleigh families get ready for the school year with his 17th annual Back to School Community Day Saturday at the Raleigh Boys Club.

Moton spoke with Karen Clark on Foxy about the free community event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 605 Raleigh Blvd. He encouraged families to arrive early, saying the line is expected to stretch around the building.

“We give away so many book bags and school supplies and free haircuts for the fellas and manicures and pedicures for the young ladies,” Moton said.

The event will also feature food trucks, free games, raffles, prizes and other activities.

For Moton, the goal is bigger than providing school supplies. He said the event helps ease the financial and emotional pressure families face before a new school year.

“We just try to bless the community as usual,” he said.

Moton’s NCCU basketball players will also participate, giving them an opportunity to see firsthand the impact of community service.

The event will include representatives from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, who will provide childhood vaccine resources and mental health information.

Moton emphasized the importance of mental health for students returning to school, particularly as bullying and social media can add to the pressure young people face.

“I’m happy that we have those services where kids can get the mental health, the parents can get the mental health and everyone can feel free and have peace and tranquility,” he said.

Moton said his commitment to the community comes from his own upbringing and lessons from his mother and grandmother.

His grandmother once told him that the most important days are the day a person is born and the day they discover why.

“Basketball is what I do. It’s not really who I am,” Moton said. “The other 22 hours, I just like to use that in serving and helping other people.”

For parents, Moton said the event can eliminate more than $100 in back-to-school expenses while providing families with a day of fun.

“Everything is free,” he said. “I hope to see everyone there.”

SEE ALSO

Levelle Moton’s Back to School Community Day Returns Saturday in Raleigh was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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