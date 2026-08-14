PJ Morton Brings ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ Tour to Raleigh

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Gospel and R&B artist PJ Morton is bringing his “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning” tour to Raleigh on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

In a recent conversation with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3, Morton described the tour as an extension of his latest double album, “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning,” which explores the connection between his gospel roots and R&B career.

“I grew up a preacher’s kid and have had success as a songwriter in gospel music and R&B,” Morton said, reflecting on a career that includes work with Maroon 5, Young Money and Lil Wayne. “What I had not really seen before is someone bring it into one place and show these two sides of us.”

For Morton, the Raleigh concert is designed to be more than a performance. He said audiences should expect “a good time” filled with dancing, laughter, singing and perhaps some tears.

“It’s really community,” Morton said. “It’s really like a warm hug, man.”

The New Orleans native also discussed how his hometown shaped his approach to music. Growing up surrounded by musicians taught him to take the craft seriously and embrace individuality.

“If you make it out of here, it’s because you’ve seen the greatest,” Morton said. “I really took it seriously. And I owe that to my city for sure.”

That openness has also helped Morton move comfortably between musical worlds. As a member of Maroon 5, he serves as the band’s keyboard player, while his solo career puts him at the center of songwriting, production and performance.

“God being the ultimate creator, I think we only put limits on ourselves,” he said.

Morton’s Raleigh performance promises to bring those musical identities together in one experience, reflecting the gospel, soul and R&B influences that have defined his career.

Tickets for the “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning” concert are available through Ticketmaster.