Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In 1973, DJ Kool Herc threw a neighborhood party that created what we come to know as Hip-Hop. In its beginning stages, it was difficult for the culture and its elements (emceeing, deejaying, breakin’, graffiti, and beatboxing). Disco and R&B reigned on the charts. Older folk equated Hip-Hop crews with gangs and no record label was trying to sign DJs or rappers.

Enter 1979. Disco is slowly coming to an end and people are looking for the new. The Sugarhill Gang released “Rapper’s Delight” introducing rap to the worldwide stage. The track became the first rap song, and the rest was history. With the genre becoming profitable, it was only right for the culture to grow. The next step? The Big screen.

Now we know when movies and studios are involved with our culture things may not turn out the way that we wanted to. While there were some mishaps along the way, we eventually got some good too great representation of hip hop on the big screen. That representation not only came from the microphone it came from spotlighting DJ’s graffiti artist and break dancing. it also put some of hip hop’s biggest stars in front of a worldwide audience outside of their bars and hooks making them even bigger stars outside of rap.

For Hip-Hop History Month we are spotlighting some of the culture’s greatest movies from “Wild Style” to “Belly,” “Breakin’ to Who Got Served,” here are some of the greatest Hipp-Hop or Hip-Hop influenced movies in the culture’s history.

Also Check Out: Hip-Hop History Month: Celebrating 48 Years Of The Culture

Also Check Out: Showtime Launches Multi-Year ‘HIP HOP 50’ Project, Nas To Direct First Documentary

Grab Your Popcorn! Here Are The 26 Must See Best Hip-Hop Movies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com