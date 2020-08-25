Best Of Aaliyah

1. One In A MillionSource:Getty
“Your love is a one in a million It goes on and on and on You give me a really good feeling all day long.”
2. 4 Page Letter
3. Rock The Boat
“I want you to rock the boat
Rock the boat, rock the boat, rock the boat
Work it in the middle,
Work the middle, work the middle, work the middle
Change positions,
New positions, new positions, new positions
Stroke it for me, stroke it for me”
4. More Than A Woman
“I’ll be more than a lover
More than a woman
More than enough for you.”
5. Are You That Somebody
“If I let you know
You can’t tell nobody
I’m talking bout nobody
Are you responsible?
Boy I gotta watch my back
‘Cause I’m not just anybody.”