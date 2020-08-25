CLOSE
aaliyah
Best Of Aaliyah

1. One In A Million

ROMEO MUST DIE MOVIE STILLS Source:Getty

“Your love is a one in a million It goes on and on and on You give me a really good feeling all day long.”

2. 4 Page Letter

The 2001 Essence Awards Source:Getty

3. Rock The Boat

Aaliyah Source:Getty

“I want you to rock the boat
Rock the boat, rock the boat, rock the boat
Work it in the middle,
Work the middle, work the middle, work the middle
Change positions,
New positions, new positions, new positions
Stroke it for me, stroke it for me”

4. More Than A Woman

File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording Source:Getty

“I’ll be more than a lover
More than a woman
More than enough for you.”

5. Are You That Somebody

Urban Aid 1 Source:Getty

“If I let you know
You can’t tell nobody
I’m talking bout nobody
Are you responsible?
Boy I gotta watch my back
‘Cause I’m not just anybody.”

6.

2000 Teen Choice Awards Source:Getty

7.

Photo of AALIYAH Source:Getty

8.

Aaliyah Awards BET.com Contest Winner, 19 year-old Julian Hawkins of Baltimore, MD, a 2002 Cadillac Escalade and $20,000 Source:Getty

9.

Photo of Aaliyah Source:Getty

10.

MTV Icon Tribute to Janet Jackson Source:Getty

11.

MTV20: Live and Almost Legal?backstage ? Aaliyah Source:Getty

12.

Aaliyah at The Forum Source:Getty

13.

Joe Album Release Party Source:Getty

14.

2001 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15.

2000 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

16.

Aaliyah File Photos Source:Getty

17.

Aaliyah In Concert Source:Getty

18.

Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01 Source:Getty
