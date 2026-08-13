‘Trippy How Life Works!’ Rihanna Brings Her 3 Kids Back To The Barbadian Street Where She Grew Up — Now It’s Called ‘Rihanna Drive’

Rihanna and son Riot attend the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Rihanna is showing her kids exactly where she grew up, but her former street has gotten a few upgrades from back in the day.

The Fenty founder has been spending the last couple weeks in Barbados, soaking up the sun with her family in many different locations across the island. During her latest outing, Rih brought her three children — daughter Rocki Irish and sons RZA and Riot–to the road in Barbados where she grew up.

The street that was once named Westbury New Road has since been renamed Rihanna Drive, honoring the singer with a “cultural landmark.” Rihanna documented the big moment with a sweet Instagram post, in disbelief over how “trippy” the experience was.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

“One minute I feel like that kid from Westbury…the next minute I’m bringing my own kids back to ‘Rihanna Drive,'” she began in her caption. “Trippy how life works! And the Glory STILL and WILL ALWAYS belong to the Almighty Creator!!!”

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