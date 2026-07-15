Chatham Community Library to Host Who Shows Up for Black Business?

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Diverse panel examines how allies, customers, and partners can create meaningful economic opportunity for Black entrepreneurs.

Event aims to move beyond performative support towards sustained investment, authentic partnerships, and structural change.

Participants will gain resources, connections, and a renewed commitment to supporting Black businesses as drivers of local economic strength.

Source:

In recognition of National Black Business Month, WEBB Squared and Chatham Community Library will host a powerful community conversation spotlighting Black-owned businesses in Chatham County on Saturday, August 1, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

WHAT: Who Shows Up for Black Business?: Creating a Community Ecosystem for Growth and Change

WHEN: Saturday, August 1, 2026 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Chatham Community Library

Holmes Family Meeting Room

197 NC Hwy 87 N

Pittsboro, NC 27312

This engaging panel will bring together local entrepreneurs, commissioners, and Chamber of Commerce representatives to explore what it truly takes to build a thriving ecosystem that supports Black business success. Special emphasis will be on entrepreneurs and business leaders in Pittsboro and surrounding communities. Light refreshments will be served.

Participants may register at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/who-shows-up-for-black-business

Panelists include:

Judy Batista, M.S., CCC-SLP

Batista is a board-certified speech-language pathologist, founder of Laughing Monitos, LLC, and advocate for racial justice and equity. As a Board Member of WEBB Squared—an accelerator supporting Black and Brown entrepreneurs in Chatham County—Batista brings nearly two decades of clinical experience and a commitment to equitable opportunity. Batista will serve as Moderator for the panel discussion.



Dr. Henry C. McKoy, Jr.

Dr. McKoy is President and CEO of Carolina Community Impact Fund, a federally certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) expanding access to capital and economic opportunity across the Carolinas. From 2022 to 2025, he served in two Senior Presidential appointments at the U.S. Department of Energy, most recently as Senior Advisor to the Undersecretary for Science and Innovation, and as Inaugural Director of the Office of State and Community Energy Programs, overseeing $16 billion in federal clean-energy investments. He holds a PhD in City and Regional Planning from UNC-Chapel Hill and has taught at UNC Kenan-Flagler, Duke’s Sanford School, and NC Central University.

Paula Pingel, MS, MBA

Pingel brings over three decades of global experience in business development, strategic planning, commercialization, and operations. She has launched products, services, and startups across healthcare, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products in the U.S., Canada, Japan, China, the U.K., Ireland, and South America. Pingel holds an Executive MBA and MS in Industrial Hygiene/Toxicology from the University of Rochester.

Delores Bailey

Bailey has served as Executive Director of EMPOWERment, Inc. since 2005, leading the organization’s mission to empower communities through affordable housing, grassroots economic development, and advocacy throughout Orange County, NC. Under her leadership, EMPOWERment expanded its affordable housing portfolio from 12 to 76 units and established Orange County’s first business incubator for minority- and women-owned businesses, launching over 500 entrepreneurs through the Midway Business Center. She holds a B.S. in Behavioral and Social Sciences from NC Central University and an M.A. in Temperament Studies.

Mashallah Salaam

Salaam is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate, videographer, photographer, entrepreneur, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA)-certified health coach. Her creative work includes producing “Dreamscapes” for UNC Student Television and serving as cinematographer and producer for WEBB Squared. She co-owns Silver and Rose Digital with her husband David, providing graphic design, videography, photography, and video editing services. She currently serves on the WEBB KiDDZ design team.

Candace Hunziker

Hunziker is a Pittsboro Town Commissioner elected in 2025 and a healthcare management professional serving as Practice Manager for Carolina Spine Specialists, overseeing four clinics across Chatham and Wake Counties. A decade-long Pittsboro resident, she previously served five years as president of Chatham Forest HOA, helping the neighborhood win Chatham County’s “Best Neighborhood” award. As Commissioner, she focuses on preserving downtown character, supporting local businesses, and engaging residents in Pittsboro’s growth.

Venus Myles

Myles is Senior Vice President and Carolinas Market Manager for PNC Community Development Banking at PNC Bank, where she has served since 2016. With over 30 years of leadership experience and 13 years in banking, credit, and lending, she specializes in designing financial solutions that empower underserved communities, small businesses, and neighborhoods. She previously served as Regional Manager supporting 97 team members and driving growth in revenue, deposits, equity, small business lending, and household expansion.



Panelists will examine the role of allies, customers, institutions, and community partners in creating meaningful economic opportunity, and explore how to move beyond performative support toward sustained investment, authentic partnerships, and structural change.



Participants will leave with resources, connections, and a renewed commitment to supporting Black businesses as essential drivers of a stronger local economy. More than a discussion, this event is a call to action — moving from conversation to commitment.



Residents may visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact the Library at (919) 545-8084 for information on this and other events and programs.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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