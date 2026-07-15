Fuquay-Varina Teen Council

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Teen council is open to all teens rising from 7th to 12th grade.

This program provides teens with a safe space and an opportunity to learn leadership skills, participate in special events, and serve as advocates for teens in Fuquay-Varina in terms of recreation programs and events.

Teen Council helps the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department increase community service and recreation opportunities for teens. Teen Council participates in all special events, organizes events for teens, promotes the department, recruits new members, and serves as exemplary citizens.

Events

Tree Lighting, Celebrate Fuquay-Varina, Egg Hunt, annual clothing and food drives, Haunted Trail, holiday cards for nursing homes, charity car washes, Independence Day event, Daddy Daughter Dance, and Mother Son Date Knight.

Meetings

The Teen Council meets the 3rd Monday of each month, starting at 6:00 pm. Time may vary depending on the meeting itinerary.

Ages

Rising 7th graders through senior graduation.

Fee

Resident: Free

Non-Resident: $15 annual

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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