Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Fawn Weaver Fired From CEO Role At Uncle Nearest

Fawn Weaver, who rose to significant prominence as the CEO of the whiskey brand, was fired from the role by a court-appointed receiver.

Published on July 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Invest Fest 2025

Fawn Weaver rose to fame and prominence in the business world as the CEO of the Uncle Nearest whiskey brand. Now that Uncle Nearest is no longer owned and operated by Fawn Weaver, she was fired by the court-appointed receivership from her role.

As reported by local outlet Nashville Tennessean, Fawn Weaver and her husband and Uncle Nearest co-founder Keith Weaver, were let go from their roles at the company on June 1. The news is just coming out of the firing after the receivership filed federal records on July 10.

The receivership is angling to sell Uncle Nearest and all of its holdings to an unnamed Black-owned investment firm. The final sale would still need approval from the judge overseeing the matter.

Weaver’s time at Uncle Nearest was replete with highlights, including plenty of media attention surrounding the lore of the brand and the rarity of a Black woman in such a large role in a major adult beverages company. Weaver was also a bold personality, using her platform not only to promote the whiskey brand but also to serve as an aspirational figure.

However, Uncle Nearest found itself over $200 million in debt and faced a lawsuit brought last year by Farm Credit Mid-America after the Weavers defaulted on a $100 million loan.

Among the other assets the Weavers held are a property on Martha’s Vineyard, vineyards in France, and a pair of restaurants owned by Mr. Weaver at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn.

The receivership says that it has located buyers for some of the assets and believes that the transfer of sale of the existing properties could lead to a turnaround

See social media’s reaction to her firing below.

Fawn Weaver Fired From CEO Role At Uncle Nearest was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Trending
13 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Here Are The Most Iconic Black Players In MLB History

Comments
13 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

Fawn Weaver Fired From CEO Role At Uncle Nearest

Comments
18 Items
Athletes  |  tonyapendleton

Tyler Herro Ducks Smoke After Bam Adebayo Altercation & Wants "To Move Past All Of It"

Comments
7 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

Join The Envoy Hotel's Rooftop & City Views Of Tall Ships At The Harbor

Comments
Trending
19 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Adrien Broner Is Proving Just How Serious He Is About His Weight Loss Journey & Boxing Comeback

Comments
News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Beloved Members of Band Da Pond Among 10 Killed In Bahamas Plane Crash

Comments
3:21
Entertainment News  |  egmasylne

What You Need to Know Before You Update Your iPhone | Techie Tuesday

Comments
Jerk Chicken Mac and Cheese
4 Items
Food & Drinks  |  Glyniss Wiggins

National Mac and Cheese Day Deals in Raleigh & the Triangle This Week

Comments
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Wiped Down: Boosie Files Lawsuit Against Republicans Who Promised Trump Pardon For $600,000

Comments
20 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Jordan Walker Makes History With Thrilling 2026 MLB Home Run Derby Win

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close