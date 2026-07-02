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Foxy 107/104 Is the Soundtrack for Your 4th of July

Published on July 2, 2026
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Fireworks display over American flag backdrop. Text: "FOXY 107.1 FM 104.3 FOXYNYC.COM 4TH OF JULY MIXDOWN ALL DAY SATURDAY JULY 4TH AND SUNDAY JULY 5TH" with DJ names.
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

The Triangle knows where to turn up this Independence Day. Foxy 107/104 is the soundtrack for your 4th of July, and we’re mixing all weekend long.

No breaks. No filler. Just the hottest tracks spun by the best in the game.

Here’s the lineup you need to know:

  • DVS
  • DJ Lonnie B
  • DJ Skillz
  • DJ Bent Rock
  • DJ Touch Tone
  • DJ Deluxe
  • DJ Jay Breezy

These are the names bringing the heat to every cookout, block party, and family gathering across the community. Whether you’re firing up the grill or riding through the city, we’ve got the mix that keeps the celebration going.

Two ways to tune in:

  1. Download the Foxy app and take the party anywhere.
  2. Listen online at foxync.com from any device.

Don’t miss a single beat. Turn it up, invite the family, and let us handle the vibe all weekend.

Happy 4th of July from Foxy 107/104 — the real sound of the Triangle.

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