Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

The Smith Family Stuns At Men's Paris Fashion Week 2026

Will, Jada, Willow, & The Entire Smith Family Take Over Paris Fashion Week Men’s In Style

Paris Fashion Week Men’s just got even more stylish thanks to the Smith family.

Published on June 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Christian Louboutin Men - Presentation - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027
Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

The Smith family is taking over our timelines – and for good reason. Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are slaying the streets of Paris, and everyone seems to have something to say about it.

The stylish clan is in the City of Lights to support Jaden Smith and his second show as creative director of menswear for Christian Louboutin. Their appearance comes as Paris Fashion Week Men’s 2026 continues through June 28 with 33 runway shows and 37 presentations. This year’s menswear PFW features some of fashion’s biggest houses, including Saint Laurent, Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

In true Smith family fashion, everyone is turning heads with an air of unbotheredness that truly needs to be studied. Coordinating in black, gold, and white, they have us obsessed. Let’s get into the outfit details.

The Smith Family Shut Down Paris Fashion Week

Jada looked amazing, rocking a black ruffled skirt and bandeau top. She added a massive sculptural gold collar for drama and topped off the look with gorgeous short blonde Bantu knots. The look was bold, artistic, and fierce.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 - Day 2
Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Willow wore all black everything. The eclectic artist paired a black spaghetti-strap top with high-waisted, relaxed-fit creased gauchos. She finished the look with black loafers and white socks, while styling her braids into a high, messy bun. Her makeup stayed within the monochromatic theme, featuring bold black lip liner and nude lipstick.

Adrienne also brought the glam. Looking like the stylish matriarch of the family, she wore a gold blouse with a black pinstriped skirt, gold jewelry, and heels.

Trey and Will held it down for the men. Their swag was on 100 as both rocked relaxed-fit black suits with crisp white tops. Trey finished his look with black boots, while Will added oversized sunglasses, a statement brooch, and a red bandana for instant style.

Jaden has served as the creative director since September 2025. And seeing his family in the front row in Paris supporting him makes us smile. With the fashion, the family sighting, and the photos taking over our timelines, this was one PFW appearance we won’t forget.

SEE ALSO

Will, Jada, Willow, & The Entire Smith Family Take Over Paris Fashion Week Men’s In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Tenth Anniversary of Michael Jackson Death
9 Items
Celebrity  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Fans Honor Michael Jackson on 17th Anniversary of His Death

Comments
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Will, Jada, Willow, & The Entire Smith Family Take Over Paris Fashion Week Men’s In Style

Comments
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

5 NBA Draft Picks Outside Of The Top 10 Who Could Surprise Everyone

Comments
38 Items
Food & Drink  |  tethomas

Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party

Comments
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Did Oprah Say Too Much In Viral Whitney Houston Fall Story?

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Senate Iran Vote, World Cup Truce & $3.7B Medicare Bust

Comments
A man sitting on a couch, wearing a hat and holding a guitar. The image promotes the "Big Mike Hart" performance at the Ocean City Jazz Fest.
Karen Clark  |  Karen Clark

Big Mike Hart Is Coming to Ocean City & He’s Got a Story to Tell

Comments
Actors  |  Nia Noelle

Acting Legend Denzel Washington Goes Off-Script in Candid Interview

Comments
Two people being interviewed on a television set with a city skyline in the background. The text "FORK 107.1 7m 1943" is visible.
Local Events  |  Karen Clark

Darren Rahn Brings Soul and Saxophone to Ocean City Jazz Festival

Comments
Style & Fashion  |  Martin Berrios

Pharrell Debuts New Music With Lil Baby, Quavo & NBA YoungBoy At Louis Vuitton Show

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close