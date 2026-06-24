Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party
- Costco offers a variety of patriotic-themed party essentials, from ravioli to sprinkles and more.
- Creative 4th of July food ideas include unique desserts, snack boards, and refreshing drinks.
- Decorations like flags, fireworks, and sparklers can help create an unforgettable Independence Day atmosphere.
Planning the ultimate Fourth of July celebration? Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, pool party, or neighborhood cookout, creating a festive red, white, and blue atmosphere starts with the right essentials.
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From crowd-pleasing grilled favorites and patriotic desserts to eye-catching decorations, party games, drinks, and entertainment, we’ve rounded up everything you need to throw an unforgettable Independence Day gathering. Get ready to celebrate America’s birthday in style with these must-have party ideas that will keep your guests entertained from the first sparkler to the final fireworks show.
Costco
Nuovo 5 Cheese Star-Shaped Ravioli – 32 oz for just $8.99, 10” plates, 100 count for only $9.99 with a fun fireworks design & 200 count for $11.99 featuring stars & fireworks.
Welchs
Welch’s Limited-Edition 250th Sparkling in Grape, Strawberry or Blueberry
Cake Pops
Variety pack for $9.99
Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
With Red, White and Blue sprinkles of course
Snappers
2,500 snappers for $9.99 at Costco. That’s 50 boxes of 50
Fireworks
Now you can get a 45lb box of them at Costco
Mini Cheesecake
6-Pack for $12.99
American Flag Snack Board
Blueberries
Blackberries
Provolone slices (cheese stars)
Aged white cheddar
Brie triangle slices
Yogurt pretzels
Water crackers
Thin Italian salami slices
Think salami slices
Twizzlers
Strawberries
Cherries
Stars, Stripes & Smokies Board
2 cans Crescent Rolls
2 packages Lit’l Smokies
Blue corn tortilla chips
Sliced white cheese cut into stars
Brownie Fruit Skewers
Brownie bites + Marshmallows + Berries
American Flag Pancake Board
Pancakes, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries for the breakfast board! Butter, whipped cream, and maple syrup
American Flag Pretzel Bites
Ingredients:
* Pretzel Snaps
* Red, white, and blue M&ms
* White candy melts
Put the pretzels on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Add a candy melt on top of each pretzel. Add a blue m&m, and cut the white and red ones in half with a knife to make the stripes. Bake for 10 minutes at 200 degrees.
S’mores Board
Marshmellows, Chocolate, Ghram Crackers
Star-Shaped Ice Cream Sandwiches
Muddy Buddies
6 cups Corn Chex
1.5 cups white melting chocolate
1 cup powdered sugar
Red, white, and blue M&Ms
Food coloring
Sprinkles
1. Split your Corn Chex into 3 separate bowls with 2 cups Chex each.
2. Melt 1/2 cup chocolate according to package directions for each color.
3. Pour chocolate over Chex.
4. Add 1/3 cup powdered sugar to each color.
5. Mix together and add M&Ms and sprinkles!
Bomb Pop Patriotic Slushies
Recipe: 1 bottle Hawaiian Punch Fruit Juicy Red
1 bottle Blue Gatorade Frost
1 bottle Sprite or Lemon-Lime Soda
Crushed or pellet ice
Whipped cream
Maraschino cherries
Bomb Pop popsicles
Directions: Fill clear cups 1/3 full with crushed ice.
Pour Hawaiian Punch over the bottom layer of ice.
Add more ice.
Slowly pour Blue Gatorade over the top.
Add a splash of Sprite for a little fizz.
Top with whipped cream and a cherry.
Place a Bomb Pop popsicle in each cup and enjoy!
Patriotic cookie cake
All you need is :
Spring form pan
Sugar cookie dough
M&Ms
Sprinkles
Icing
Directions:
Add cookie dough to pan.
Add sprinkles and M&Ms.
Press into pan and bake.
4th of July dip
Two simple ingredients Cheesecake no bake & sprinkles
Breakfast Board
You can use mini donuts, mini pancakes or waffles & fruit
Banana pops
plain yogurt for the base, then topped them with a candy melt drizzle, M&M’s, strawberries, blueberries, and patriotic sprinkles before freezing until set.
Funfetti Cookies
Cookies
Fruit Lasagna
Patriotic Sparkling Serving Tower
Patriotic Poke Cake
Chocolate Bark
Arrange melting wafers on parchment paper and bake at 200 degrees for about 6-8 min. Swirl wafers with skewer directly out of the oven while still warm and add your favorite toppings. Refrigerate 1-2 hours before breaking apart.
Rice Crispy Treats
For the Rice Crispy Treats:
6 cups rice crispy cereal
1 (10-ounce) bag mini marshmallows
4 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
For Decorating:
Almond bark or melting chocolate
Food coloring
Sprinkles
Chocolate Fruit Bites
Ingredients:
1 pint blueberries
12 oz raspberries
2/3 cup white chocolate chip
Patriotic Ice Cream Cones
INGREDIENTS:
sugar cones
vanilla candy coating
patriotic sprinkle mix or M&M’s
Ice Cream Sandwich Cakes
Firecracker Waffle Cones
These Firecracker Waffle Cones are dipped in red chocolate, decked out with sprinkles filled with ice cream, and topped with an edible firecracker made from marshmallows and licorice.
Fruit parfait dessert cups
Strawberries (cut up small), blueberries, dairy free cool whip or regular, and last but not least vanilla cupcakes (I made gluten free ones but if your not and you want it even easier you can buy vanilla cupcakes from the store and scoop the icing off.
Mini Pizzas
Cookies, Cool Whip, Nutella, Strawberries & Blueberries
Puff Pastries
puff pastry
berries
powder sugar
whipped cream
Red, white & Blue popcorn mix
Festive Sprinkles
Marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers on a stick. They come together in minutes and are always a hit for summer parties, BBQs, and holiday get-togethers.
Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party was originally published on majic945.com