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A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Reveal What They Did Before Childbirth

A$AP Rocky Reveals What He And Rihanna Were Really Doing While She Was In Labor — And It Wasn’t What You’d Expect

In a new interview, A$AP Rocky discussed his life as a rapper, fashionista, and father of three, giving us a glimpse into how he's got the 'Good Girl Gone Bad' completely smitten.

Published on June 2, 2026
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A$AP Rocky has opened up about how he and Rihanna spent the moments before welcoming their three children.

In an exclusive interview with VIBE for its summer 2026 cover, the Don’t Be Dumb artist discussed his life as a rapper, fashionista, and father of three. The Harlem native, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, shared insight into the unexpected activity he and Rihanna, 38, did together before she gave birth to their two sons, Riot, 2, and RZA, 4, who recently celebrated a fun-filled birthday, and daughter Rocki, 8 months.

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“It was just so exciting because you just don’t know what to prepare for,” he told the outlet. “You don’t know what’s to come, so the second and third time was really similar to the first experience. We were laughing while she was in labor, literally laughing and cracking jokes and s–t.”

During the chat, Rocky, 37, also discussed how he defines fatherhood, giving us a glimpse into how he’s got the Good Girl Gone Bad completely smitten.

asap rocky
Source: Courtesy of DIGGZY / Shutterstock

“Being emotionally present, emotionally available, receptive, still endearing, but not only that, loving,” he said about how he tries to show up as a dad for his family. “That’s easy. That’s me all day. That’s just me.”

While he plans to shower his children with love and provide emotional stability, Rocky also acknowledged that his kids will be much more fortunate than he was growing up in Harlem, New York. Still, he made clear that despite the fame and riches of their parents, his children will not depend entirely on their privilege, adding that he wants to “keep them humble.”

“I want to make sure that I teach my boys discipline and keep them grounded, keep them humble as much as possible,” he said. “Because they could be considered nepo babies. I got to make sure they chill with their cousins, the rough cousins that’s going keep them on their toes.”

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‘She Outshined Me’ — Rihanna’s Baby Is Already That Girl—Rocki Irish, 7 Months, Makes Her Dior-Clad Debut

A$AP Rocky Reveals What He And Rihanna Were Really Doing While She Was In Labor — And It Wasn’t What You’d Expect was originally published on madamenoire.com

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