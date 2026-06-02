Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Ray J Says His Health Is Taking A Backseat To New Boxing Career

Sir, Please Relax! Ray J Says He’s Doing ‘5 To 10’ More Boxing Bouts Before He Hangs It Up

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Just days after suffering a brutal knockout loss in his mixed martial arts debut and being hospitalized, Ray J says he has no intention of hanging up his gloves, revealing he has already signed a contract for his next event, one of “5 to 10” he’s competing in.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 26, 2019
Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

The decision to keep fighting comes after Ray J went toe-to-toe with viral comedian Supa Hot Fire at streamer Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 14 event at the UFC Apex. After being caught square in the jaw by a devastating second-round right hook, Ray J collapsed to the canvas, ultimately forcing the referee to wave off the match. What seemed like a routine celebrity sports loss quickly mutated into a serious medical crisis when representatives confirmed the singer had been hospitalized immediately following the event.

Speaking directly from his hospital bed, Ray J cleared up speculation regarding the true nature of his extended stay, revealing that the knockout exacerbated his cardiac complications.

“My heart more than anything – it’s back down bad,” he said amid reports that he’s battling severe cardiovascular issues stemming from past years of substance abuse. Earlier this year, Ray J’s health took a turn as the singer suffered a massive scare when a severe bout of pneumonia exposed the fact that his heart was failing to pump blood effectively.

“My heart’s only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he shared in January. The situation grew even bleaker during a subsequent livestream that same month, where he claimed that medical professionals had given him months to live, stating, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me. That’s what they say.”

Some say the singer is fabricating his medical struggles for social media clout; both Ray J and his mother, Sonja Norwood, have aggressively pushed back against the skepticism.

Given the fragile state of Ray J’s health, most fans assumed his brief visit to combat sports was officially over. However, the singer took to Instagram to prove he is doubling down on his fighting career.

Instead of resting, Ray J announced that he has officially signed on to headline an upcoming event titled “The Back To School Brawl” on August 23. The singer revealed he will be competing at 215 pounds for a light heavyweight title, giving him roughly three months to recover from his current hospitalization and prepare.

In a video message shared with his followers, the singer confidently asserted that he believes he still has “5 to 10 more fights” left in him before he even considers retirement. He wrapped up his unexpected announcement by asking his loyal fanbase to keep him in their prayers as he initiates his next training camp.

The post Sir, Please Relax! Ray J Says He’s Doing ‘5 To 10’ More Boxing Bouts Before He Hangs It Up appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Sir, Please Relax! Ray J Says He’s Doing ‘5 To 10’ More Boxing Bouts Before He Hangs It Up was originally published on bossip.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Balladeer, Passes Away at 75

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Siobhan Dixon

A$AP Rocky Reveals What He And Rihanna Were Really Doing While She Was In Labor — And It Wasn’t What You’d Expect

Comments
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Sir, Please Relax! Ray J Says He’s Doing ‘5 To 10’ More Boxing Bouts Before He Hangs It Up

Comments
9 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Tory Lanez Asks For Restraining Order Against A Prison Guard

Comments
Trending
10 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Jordyn Woods & The NBA Finals WAGS: Knicks vs. Spurs

Comments
Opinion  |  Dominique Morgan

If Rue Were Real, You Would Have Given Up On Her: What ‘Euphoria’ Reveals About Addiction, Black Women, And The Limits Of Our Compassion

Comments
7 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Polls, Taxes, Courts, and Michael Jackson’s Record Run

Comments
Trending
23 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Love All? A Full Timeline Of JAŸ-Z & Drake’s Complicated History

Comments
22 Items
Celebrity  |  Team CASSIUS

50 Cent Says Daphne Joy "Not A Victim" After Alleged Diddy Sextape Leaks, Social Media Reacts

Comments
The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals
15 Items
Black Music Month  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Pride & Black Music Month: Black R&B & Hip-Hop LGBTQ+ Artists to Add To Your Playlists

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close