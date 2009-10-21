What Do you Think About the new Black Barbie Doll?

Grace, Kara and Trichelle were created to fill a void for young black girls who for so long have been playing with dolls that don’t look like them.

Stacy McBride-Irby, creator of the new Barbie, poses with the dolls. The new black Barbies released by Mattel have fuller lips, curlier hair and other features that the company says more accurately represent African-American women. Some have cheered the new dolls. Others jeered them, saying they’re not black enough. What do you think?

