CLOSE
Opinion
HomeOpinion

What Do you Think About the new Black Barbie Doll?

1 reads
Leave a comment

Grace, Kara and Trichelle were created to fill a void for young black girls who for so long have been playing with dolls that don’t look like them.

Stacy McBride-Irby, creator of the new Barbie, poses with the dolls. The new black Barbies released by Mattel have fuller lips, curlier hair and other features that the company says more accurately represent African-American women. Some have cheered the new dolls. Others jeered them, saying they’re not black enough. What do you think?

Log in and leave your comments below!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close