Mental Wellness Fair To Address Suicide, Depression And More

The Town of Wake Forest is excited to host its third annual Mental Wellness Fair on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 1-4 p.m. at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre. We are no longer accepting applications from Vendor Advocates and Nonprofit Organizations interested in participating.

Led by Commissioner Nick Sliwinski, this free event aims to raise awareness about mental wellness while connecting attendees with resources, programs, and services to support those facing untreated or undertreated mental health challenges.

As the need for mental health-related resources grows in our community, so does the fair. Attendees will benefit from presentations by experts from local mental health organizations and opportunities to engage with vendor advocates and nonprofit organizations specializing in mental health, healthcare, social services, and more.

One of the highlights of this year’s event promises to be a panel discussion on the pressure athletes and their families face. The panel will include the parents of Grayson Murray, a PGA golfer who died by suicide in 2024.

For additional resources, visit our Focus on Mental Wellness page, which features helpful links to external support services.

Registration is not required to attend, but will help with our headcount for refreshments.

