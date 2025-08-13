Erin to Grow Into Cat. 3 Hurricane, Will It Hit The Triangle Area?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

As parts of North Carolina are still recovering from Hurricane Helene last year, along with recent storms and flooding this rainy summer season— many are wondering if the new Tropical Storm spinning in the Atlantic will have a significant impact on the state.

As of Wednesday, August 13, Tropical Storm Erin is moving 45 miles per hour in the Atlantic and is expected to grow into a Category 3 Hurricane by Sunday, making it the first major Hurricane of the season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Due to the rain the past few months, several areas across the Triangle have experienced flash flooding and storm damage due to heavy storms in the areas. Several areas of the western part of the state are also still reeling and recovering from the impacts of Helene. With Tropical Storm Erin steadily growing, many are wondering what we can expect from this impending storm.

Love Weather Related Delays/Closings? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

So far, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said it is too soon to identify the impact of the storm in the state.

“There is even greater uncertainty in what impacts, if any, might occur in portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and Bermuda next week,” the National Hurricane Center said in a statement on Tuesday.

Impacts of Tropical Storm Erin will potentially be seen next week by Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As far as major weather impacts the next few days, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said isolated flooding could be seen on Wednesday across several parts of the Triangle, along with more showers through the next few days.