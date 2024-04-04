Listen Live
Student Shot On NC Central Campus, Suspects Identified

Published on April 4, 2024

North Carolina Central University in Durham confirmed that a student was shot on campus Tuesday night (April 2). The suspects have been identified.

As reported by WRAL, police have not released any information about either the victim or the alleged shooters.

NC Central police officers responded to gunshots at around 10:15 pm at Lawson Residence Hall, located at 609 E. Lawson St.

A student was transported to Duke University Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. It is unclear what led to the shooting. The university put the campus on lockdown at around 10:20 pm. The lockdown lasted for about two hours.

Durham Police closed Lawson Street from Lincoln Street to Fayetteville Street while authorities investigated.

Thankfully, officers were already on campus on unrelated matters when shots were fired. Campus police was conducting safety checks at the residence hall, while Durham EMS were at the dorm for an unrelated medical call.

The university provided counseling for students and residents on Wednesday, April 3.

NCCU north carolina central university shooting

