MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together

Published on March 18, 2024

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-BILLBOARD

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

A man who’s been held to such a high regard as long and lucrative in the music business as that of Kevin Liles would certainly be expected to have a fare share of “My First Time” stories.

So, when he stopped by our studio alongside last week’s guest, his 300 Ent signee Tee Grzzley, we had to take the opportunity to put him in the hot seat as well. Two birds with one stone, right?!

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Tee Grizzley Recalls His Hilarious, Disastrous Debut Driving Lesson

 

Mr. Liles actually took the time to give us a heartfelt tale about what it was like for him to witness Tee Grizzley’s family come together for the first time by way of the deal he was able to sign for his younger brother, Baby Grizzley. Although the Detroit emcee is currently incarcerated on gun charges, it was the moment of togetherness and unity overall that truly meant the most.

Allow Kevin Liles to break down how a record deal helped unite Tee Grizzley’s family below in this week’s segment of “My First Time”:

 

 

MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

300 Entertainment kevin liles Tee Grizzley

