For many Southern churchgoers, whether based in Alabama or tuning in from online, Sundays are reserved for serving the Lord under the roof of Rock City Birmingham. However, while praising God and making a difference in the world by way of spreading love in His name is what attracts people to the church the most, a good portion of its attendance can be accredited to the leadership of Pastor Mike Jr.
After having him stop through “My First Time” this week with one uplifting story of finding purpose, it was very clear to see why!
RELATED: MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together
Pastor Mike Jr. has been quite the giving man throughout his career in ministry and music alike, and he gave those props to the child within who was extremely eager to give $1 to every person who he came across. Although his dad was there to help teach him the value of money, it was Mike’s big heart that ultimately lasted and is still beating strong to help anyone in his path.
Warm your hear with this great “My First Time” story by Pastor Mike Jr. below:
- My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose
- My First Time: NLE Choppa Tells The Story Of His Introduction To Sea Moss
- My First Time: Big Gipp Of Goodie Mob Remembers The Christmas He Got His 1st Motorcycle
My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds
-
SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]
-
John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts
-
X Users React To The Shocking Allegations Revealed In New Nickelodeon Docuseries
-
NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall
-
God Help Us! Trump Is Now Selling Bibles For $60 With Lee Greenwood Of “God Bless The U.S.A.” Fame
-
Radio One Raleigh's Women's Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!
-
Gap Band Member Anthony "Baby Gap" Walker Passes Away at 60