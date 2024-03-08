Listen Live
Don’t Miss These Egg Hunts And Spring Events In Raleigh

Published on March 8, 2024

3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One Digital

Raleigh Parks offers fun egg hunts and events throughout the City of Raleigh. Get the details about all the different egg hunt events for all ages.

Meet the Bunny at Abbotts Creek

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Time:  10 – 11:30 a.m.
Ages: 0-6
Cost: Free
Learn more about Meet the Bunny at Abbotts Creek

The Hoppiest Egg Hunt Ever at Pullen Community Center

Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Ages: 0-5
Cost: Free
Learn more about The Hoppiest Egg Hunt Ever

The Great Eggstravaganza at Brier Creek

Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m. 
Ages: 0-12
Cost: Free
Learn more about The Great Eggstravaganza

Adults 70’s Eggstravaganza at John Chavis Memorial Park

Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 7 – 9 p.m.
Ages: 21 – 99
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Adults 70’s Eggstravaganza

Mordecai Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Learn more about Mordecai Egg Hunt

Egg-citing Egg Hunt at Lions Park

Date: Thursday, March 28
Time: 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Ages: 12-18
Cost: Free
Learn more about Egg-citing Egg Hunt at Lions Park

