Don’t Miss These Egg Hunts And Spring Events In Raleigh

Raleigh Parks offers fun egg hunts and events throughout the City of Raleigh. Get the details about all the different egg hunt events for all ages.
Meet the Bunny at Abbotts Creek
Date: Tuesday, March 19
Time: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Ages: 0-6
Cost: Free
Learn more about Meet the Bunny at Abbotts Creek
The Hoppiest Egg Hunt Ever at Pullen Community Center
Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Ages: 0-5
Cost: Free
Learn more about The Hoppiest Egg Hunt Ever
The Great Eggstravaganza at Brier Creek
Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Ages: 0-12
Cost: Free
Learn more about The Great Eggstravaganza
Adults 70’s Eggstravaganza at John Chavis Memorial Park
Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 7 – 9 p.m.
Ages: 21 – 99
Cost: Free
Learn more about the Adults 70’s Eggstravaganza
Mordecai Egg Hunt
Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Learn more about Mordecai Egg Hunt
Egg-citing Egg Hunt at Lions Park
Date: Thursday, March 28
Time: 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Ages: 12-18
Cost: Free
Learn more about Egg-citing Egg Hunt at Lions Park
-
Congratulations! Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins
-
Local Postal Worker Gets Probation After 'Price Is Right' Appearance
-
Luther Vandross Mistakenly Featured In Madonna's AIDS Tribute During Concert
-
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
-
Rocky Mount Giving Away Free Tree Seedlings
-
Looks Like R&B Crooner Joe Is Dating A Former TV Personality
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React