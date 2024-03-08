Don’t Miss These Egg Hunts And Spring Events In Raleigh

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Raleigh Parks offers fun egg hunts and events throughout the City of Raleigh. Get the details about all the different egg hunt events for all ages.

Meet the Bunny at Abbotts Creek

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Time: 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Ages: 0-6

Cost: Free

Learn more about Meet the Bunny at Abbotts Creek