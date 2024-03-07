It’s The Last Weekend for The UniverSoul Circus!

Now in its 30th year, the UniverSoul Circus has been taking over Raleigh for the past few weeks, with sold-out shows every night! If you haven’t been to the circus yet, time is running out! This is officially the last weekend to catch the clowns, acrobats, and overall good vibes.
Ringmasters N.O. and Bella stopped by our studios to tell us why this is a show that we cannot miss! Check out the interview above!
