Radio One Raleigh Raises Major Money For The Kids at St. Jude!

To say that Radio One Raleigh turned up and turned out for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital yesterday would be an understatement!
Thursday (Feb. 29) was St. Jude Day as Foxy 107/104 and The Light 103.9 hosted their 2024 radiothon. Thanks to the new “Partners In Hope” throughout the Triangle, we have raised a one-day total of….
$125,453!
But… we are not done yet!
You still have time to become a “Partner In Hope” this weekend! Call 800-411-9898 to set up your donation of $19 a month! You’ll get the new #ThisShirtSavesLives tee, and most importantly, you’ll help St. Jude in their mission to fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
