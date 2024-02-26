Chatham Community Library Teens Poetry Contest

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) of Chatham Community Library is pleased to announce the second annual Teen Poetry Contest. Local teens in grades 6-12 are encouraged to submit an original poem using any poetic form.

Submissions will be accepted from March 15 through April 15, 2024. Participants should email their submission to Kathleen Pierce, Youth Services Library Assistant and TAB advisor. TAB members will judge the submissions. Three $25 gift cards to McIntyre’s Books in Pittsboro will be awarded.

Prizes for the Teen Poetry Contest are sponsored by the Friends of the Chatham Community Library.

For more information, individuals may visit the Chatham County Public Libraries website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact Youth Services at youth.services@chathamlibraries.org.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark