Tiffany Haddish Tearfully Defends Her Israel Visit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish went over to Israel to learn about what’s happening in Israel and Gaza and got emotional responding to the backlash over a social media post she made.

On Wednesday (February 21), comedienne and actress Tiffany Haddish addressed her trip to Israel, which she chronicled in a social media post earning her swift backlash over her demeanor. When asked by TMZ’s Harvey Levin about why she would make that trip, Haddish responded: “I can’t believe everything that I read. I want to go see for myself. I want to talk to the people that’s here, that actually had family members that were hostages taken out of their own homes.”

Haddish went on to say that she intended to also go to Gaza, which has seen over 30,000 Palestinians killed during bombings and military actions by the Israeli Defense Forces in their retaliation campaign against the Hamas militant group’s assault on October 7th, 2023, that claimed 1,200 lives. “I care about both sides, I care about humanity,” the Girls Trip actress continued: “I know there’s a lot of the religious stuff going on, control of the land… It’s about human beings. Human beings, man.”

Haddish has some kinship with the Jewish people of Israel, having had her ancestry confirmed five years ago after DNA testing. The now-deleted Instagram video showed the 44-year-old on the plane flight with a drink in hand, joking around. The responses to it were swift and furious, with one commenter named Catrina writing “Sippin on a mimosa on your way to go see a genocide is INSANE.” Some applauded Haddish and wished her a safe journey. The video was then deleted, and she reportedly lost over 14,000 followers.

Levin asked Haddish about the responses to that video. “That’s what I’m trying to tell y’all. I’m doing this by myself. I don’t have a whole family of men, or a man supporting me. I’m doing it on my own,” she said, choking up. “I’m learning on my own.” She added, “The average female wouldn’t have the courage to go see for themselves. There’s a lot of scary a— b———s out here, and y’all can be scared. But I’m gonna go ahead and follow my instincts.” She also referenced Mo’Nique, who had recently called her out in her Club Shay Shay podcast interview. The latest post on her Instagram account, a repost from a group called Louder Creators, appears to be taking shots at her critics of the trip.

Tiffany Haddish Tearfully Defends Her Israel Visit was originally published on hiphopwired.com