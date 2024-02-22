Raleigh Lawyer Charged with Felony Secret Peeping

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A Raleigh-based lawyer got caught on the wrong side of the law this week, as he was charged with felony secret peeping.

As reported by WRAL, an arrest warrant accuses 31-year-old Timothy Lyons of secretly using an iPad to creat a photographic image of a minor “underneath or through the person’s clothing for the purpose of viewing the person’s body or undergarments and without the person’s consent.”

Lyons, who does not have a prior criminal history, turned himself in to the Cary Police Department on Wednesday. He declined to say if he knew the victim.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lyons was given a $5000 bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 22).

Lyons was last listed as an injury attorney at the law offices of Hardison & Cochran in Raleigh. However, as of press time, it appears that his bio page was taken down.