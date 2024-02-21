Listen Live
A Country Debut Fit For A Queen

Published on February 21, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024

Source: James Devaney / Getty

This ain’t Texas but this is HUGE: Beyonce has made history with her debut country single “Texas Hold ‘Em”. Not only did she have the most added song at country radio, she’s also now the first Black woman in the history of modern music to have the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart.

Did I mention that this is her debut country single? More music from Queen B. is set to arrive with her country themed project “Act II” on March 29th.

 

