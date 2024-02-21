The Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program helps teens between the ages of 15 and 18 to develop their skills and prepare for future employment by spending the summer working for the City of Raleigh.
Key Dates
- 2024 application and interview process Feb. 15- March 31
- Mandatory Orientation for ALL hires: May 18
- Work Dates: June 17 – Aug. 9
Application
Interview
Program Requirements
Participants must:
- be age 15-18 as of May 31, 2024;
- live within the Raleigh city limits;
- be available to work June 17-Aug. 9;
- attend in-person program orientation on May 18;
- have computer and internet access, if you choose the virtual option;
- not miss more than five program days;
- not be enrolled in summer school; and,
- have an NC State Issued ID, Learner’s Permit, Driver’s License, or current school report card that shows a Raleigh zip code at the time of interview. No exceptions.
