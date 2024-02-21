LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Raleigh Summer Youth Employment Program helps teens between the ages of 15 and 18 to develop their skills and prepare for future employment by spending the summer working for the City of Raleigh.

Key Dates

2024 application and interview process Feb. 15- March 31

Mandatory Orientation for ALL hires: May 18

Orientation for hires: May 18 Work Dates: June 17 – Aug. 9

Application

Interview

Program Requirements

Participants must:

be age 15-18 as of May 31, 2024;

live within the Raleigh city limits;

be available to work June 17-Aug. 9;

attend in-person program orientation on May 18;

have computer and internet access, if you choose the virtual option;

not miss more than five program days;

not be enrolled in summer school; and,

have an NC State Issued ID, Learner’s Permit, Driver’s License, or current school report card that shows a Raleigh zip code at the time of interview. No exceptions.

More details here.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark