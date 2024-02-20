Celebrate Black History Month at John Chavis Memorial Park with our event, “Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.”
Learn about the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen through the Heart of the Carolina Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen. There will bean interactive component to this presentation so as to celebrate, empower, and encourage.
This event will be held in the Historic Carousel House next to the playground. Light refreshments will be provided.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Tuesday, February 27
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
All Ages
John Chavis Memorial Park
505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Raleigh, NC 27601
-
Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
From The “A” To The World: Reactions to Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
-
BHM2024: Abbie's Cigars Brings Quality Cigars & Culture To The Triangle
-
Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin
-
Beyoncé’s Ready To Take Our Coins Again With Her New Hair Care Line, Cécred
-
NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall
-
FYI...Alicia Keys Wants You To Know That She Wasn't Gay Back In The Day, Just Hiding Her Curves