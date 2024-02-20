LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrate Black History Month at John Chavis Memorial Park with our event, “Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.”

Learn about the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen through the Heart of the Carolina Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen. There will bean interactive component to this presentation so as to celebrate, empower, and encourage.

This event will be held in the Historic Carousel House next to the playground. Light refreshments will be provided.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, February 27

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

All Ages

John Chavis Memorial Park

505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Raleigh, NC 27601

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark