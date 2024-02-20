Black History Month- Landing Pages
Black History Month

Legacy Of The Tuskegee Airmen

Published on February 20, 2024

Acrobatic Airshow planes in flight

Source: Steve McAlister / Getty

Celebrate Black History Month at John Chavis Memorial Park with our event, “Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.”

Learn about the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen through the Heart of the Carolina Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen. There will bean interactive component to this presentation so as to celebrate, empower, and encourage.

This event will be held in the Historic Carousel House next to the playground. Light refreshments will be provided.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, February 27

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

All Ages

John Chavis Memorial Park

505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Raleigh, NC 27601

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

