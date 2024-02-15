NC State Re-Requesting Federal Health Investigation Into Poe Hall

Well, that was quick.
One week after WRAL’s “5 On Your Side” team broke the news that North Carolina State University withdrew their request for a health evaluation at Poe Hall, the CDC has confirmed that NC State has re-requested the independent investigation.
5 On Your Side reports that more than 100 people who worked or studied at Poe Hall, located on Katharine Stinson Drive, reported serious illness, including cancer. This prompted major backlash from hundreds, questioning who NC State refused to cooperate with a federal investigation.
As of last week, the only investigation into Poe Hall was by a consulting firm that the school hired. Now, both a rep for the CDC and the state health department confirm that a Health Hazard Evaluation was requested.
The free and independent evaluation will review reports of illness, conduct exams or collect samples at a work site. It must be approved by the CDC, which approved the previous request by NC State last fall.
As previously reported, Poe Hall closed in November 2023, after high levels of cancer-causing chemicals known as PCBs were found.
