REPORT: Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs’ Victory Parade Leaves 1 Dead, At Least 9 Injured

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Several people have been shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, as confirmed by Kansas City police.

Reporter Marcus Officer from FOX Affiliate WDAF-TV tweeted that one person is dead and at least nine others were injured.

At the parade conclusion, officers could be seen running into Union Station with guns drawn. Police say three people have been detained. Several people could be seen being loaded into ambulances.

There were tens of thousands of people lined on the parade route. Union Station was used as the main stage for the team earlier in the day.

This is a developing story.