Chatham Community Library will host a virtual film screening of Alice Walker: Beauty in Truth (2013). This program is free and open to the public.

WHAT: Virtual Film Screening: Alice Walker: Beauty in Truth

WHEN: Thursday, February 15 – Thursday, February 22, 2024

WHERE: Virtual Program (see registration details below)

WHO: Alice Walker: Beauty in Truth tells the compelling story of an extraordinary woman. Alice Walker made history as the first black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for her groundbreaking novel, The Color Purple. Her early life unfolded in the midst of violent racism and poverty during some of the most turbulent years of profound social and political changes in North American history during the Civil Rights Movement. Mixing powerful archival footage with moving testimonials from friends and colleagues such as Howard Zinn, Angela Y. Davis, Gloria Steinem, Beverly Guy-Sheftall, Quincy Jones, Steven Spielberg, and Danny Glover, the film offers audiences a penetrating look at the life and art of an artist, intellectual, self-confessed renegade, and human rights activist.

Film Highlights and Awards:

Napa Valley Film Festival, Jury Prize for Best Documentary

Qfest Philadelphia, Jury Prize for Best Documentary

QReel, Audience Award for Best Documentary

African Diaspora Int’l Film Festival, Public Award for Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color

Access to the virtual screening will be available beginning Thursday, February 15 by visiting:

https://www.wmm.com/virtual-screening-room/alice-walker-watch-page-chatham.

A password is required at the time of viewing. Those who are interested may contact social.library@chathamlibraries.org to request the password or for additional information. The library has purchased a hard copy of the film if residents who wish to see the film miss the virtual screening window.

Residents may also visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact the library at (919) 545-8084 for more information on this and other events and programs.

