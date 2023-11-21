Paid HBCU-MIHE Summer Internships Available

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Students at the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Institutions of Higher Education (MIHEs) will have the opportunity to learn and earn next summer through a 10-week paid summer internship within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The program will expose, engage and educate students through real world experience within divisions of NCDNCR. The internships may be at one of the state historic sites, North Carolina Symphony, N.C. Art Museum, State Parks, N.C. Aquarium, State Capitol, North Carolina Zoo, or another state attraction. Essential components include professional development, leadership training and networking opportunities. Some internship opportunities will be on site and some will be virtual. The program is a partnership with the state’s HBCUs and MIHEs.

Rising juniors, seniors and graduate students may apply. Interested candidates should submit an application, resume, cover letter and transcript. To apply for an internship, visit https://www.ncdcr.gov/hbcumihe-summer-internship-program.

Requirements of this internship program:

• Must have a cover letter, transcript and attached resume.

• Must have a 2.5 or higher GPA

• Must be a current student attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or a Minority Institution of Higher Education (MIHE) in the state of North Carolina

• Must work 40 hours per week for 10 weeks this summer and will be paid $17.00 per hour

For additional information contact Charles Graves at HBCUintern@dncr.nc.gov.

The closing date to apply is January 8, 2024.