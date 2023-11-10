NC Auditor Beth Wood Resigning After New Charge of Using State-Owned Vehicles For Personal Errands

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In state news, Beth Wood has announced that she will step down as NC State Auditor. The announcement comes after she was charged with using state-owned vehicles for personal errands.

Wood tells WRAL News that her last day will be December 15, ending 30 years of service.

“I made this decision because we have such a great team doing incredibly important work and I don’t want to be a distraction,” she said in a statement. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with such a talented staff and to serve the citizens of this great state.”

Wood was charged on November 7 with a misdemeanor after an extensive probe by the State Bureau of Investigation. It found that Wood used at least one state-owned vehicle for personal use in 2021 and 2022.

Wood used the vehicle for hair and dental appointments, shopping trips and trips to the spa. She was “not engaged in business in her official capacity” in those incidents, according to the indictment.

Her driving habits and use of a state vehicle came to light when she crashed a state-issued Toyota into a parked car in Downtown Raleigh on December 8. Wood was charged in the incident and had her vehicle assignment suspended.

Wood said in her statement Tuesday that she reimbursed the state for the use of the state vehicle assigned to her.

The investigation is ongoing.