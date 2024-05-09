Cumberland County Schools are “putting their money where their mouth is”…. by investing $3million into security to make their schools safer.
The school district says it’s paying about $3 million from its capital funds to install a weapons detection system in all of its schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
CCS says it’s spending time over the summer to install two weapons detection systems at each school.
Read more at ABC11.com
Cumberland County Schools To Install Weapons Detectors was originally published on thelightnc.com
