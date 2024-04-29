Celebrate Black Restaurant Week in Carrboro

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Mayor Barbara Foushee has proclaimed the week of April 26 to May 5, 2024 as Black Restaurant Week in Carrboro.

The Town of Carrboro recognizes the importance of supporting local Black-owned restaurants, which play a vital role in building inter-generational wealth, strengthen our local economy, and foster a more inclusive, equitable and vibrant economy.

401 Main and The Flying Pierogi, recently highlighted in The Daily Tar Heel, are exemplary Carrboro establishments that contribute to the vibrancy and diversity of our culinary scene.

Carrboro celebrates its rich cultural diversity and the contributions of its Black-owned businesses to the community.

Mayor Foushee encourages all residents and visitors to patronize and support Black-owned restaurants and food establishments in Carrboro and throughout the region.

More Information:

Read the full Black Restaurant Week Proclamation: https://www.carrboronc.gov/2630/Proclamations-and-Resolutions ;

Find Black Restaurants to support in Orange County: www.orangecountync.gov/2566/Black-Owned-Businesses ;

Learn more about Black Restaurant Week in the Carolinas: www.blackrestaurantweeks.com

Read the story about the Flying Pierogi – https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2024/04/city-flying-pierogi-opening-carrboro-south-green-food-truck-storefront

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark