State Government Internship Opportunities

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Beginning today, college students can apply for one of nearly 100 internship opportunities with North Carolina state government agencies. Governed by the NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement, the annual State of North Carolina Internship Program offers a 10-week, paid internship for college students interested in careers in state government.

“Each year, the state internship program offers a variety of hands-on projects that gives students experience beyond the classroom,” said Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “If you’re a student who is curious about state government and are looking for a jump start to your career, I strongly encourage you to apply.”

Students can use the application portal to easily search and apply for internship opportunities by agency, location, and field of study. This year, the program is offering 99 internships from as far west as Buncombe County to along North Carolina’s coast in Dare County. Applications will be accepted through January 8.

The internships integrate education, career development and public service into one, helping prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow. Opportunities exist in numerous recognized fields of study, from marketing to policy and research. Students can apply for summer projects such as network security, GIS shoreline mapping, tax policy, and wildlife education among many others.

All interns are expected to work 40 hours each week for 10 weeks, earning a stipend of $15 per hour. In addition to hands-on professional development opportunities, interns will also participate in activities to broaden their knowledge of public service and state government including virtual seminars and executive chat sessions with state government leaders for career development. You can catch a glimpse into the life of a state government intern through these videos and testimonials.

Since 1969, more than 4,600 internship opportunities have been awarded to North Carolina college students across the state. The internship program is open to all North Carolina residents attending a college, university, technical institute, or community college. As in previous years, the pool of internships will be diverse ranging from in-person to hybrid depending on the project and location.

“The internship will run May 20 through July 26, 2024,” said Internship and Youth Council Coordinator Anaja McClinton. “Don’t miss out on this opportunity to build your resume and form lasting relationships.”

Interns are selected through a process overseen by the North Carolina Internship Council. Selection is based on a thorough review of applications, including academic records and interest in state government. Qualified candidates also may be selected for a virtual interview with prospective supervisors.

For more information, please visit the State of North Carolina Internship website or contact the Internship and Youth Council Coordinator at Anaja.McClinton@doa.nc.gov. Information is also available in campus career services or cooperative education offices.