Listen Live
Local

City Of Goldsboro Hosting Career Fair

Published on October 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Work on Laptop

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

The City of Goldsboro’s Human Resources Department will host a career fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Goldsboro Event Center. The career fair will feature representatives from several City of Goldsboro departments and local companies.

The career fair is open to all job seekers, regardless of experience level. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, dress professionally, and be ready to network. Kiosks will be available for attendees interested in completing an online application for the City of Goldsboro.

Related Stories

“This is a great opportunity for job seekers to connect with potential employers and learn about career opportunities in the area,” said Human Resources Director Bernadette Dove. “We are excited to host this event, and we are looking forward to seeing a lot of interested candidates on Nov. 1.”

For more information, contact the City of Goldsboro’s Human Resources Department at 919-580-4357.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

career fair Goldsboro Job

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close