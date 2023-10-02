Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Set To Divorce

Another Hollywood romance bites the dust as Queen & Slim and Murder Mystery 2 actress Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson after more than three years of marriage.
According to a TMZ exclusive, Turner-Smith cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The date of separation is listed as September 13.
In the docs filed by powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser, the British starlet is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter Juno.
With no prenup in place, she’s also asking that spousal support is off the table for both Jackson and herself.
Related: Jodie-Turner Smith Says Biracial Daughter Is Helping Her ‘Heal’ From Colorism Issues
The former couple met during a birthday party back in 2018 and immediately hit it off. They got engaged just a few months later and tied the knot in December 2019.
Breakup rumors began to swirl in September 2022 after they unfollowed each other on social media. However, after they stepped out together at the 2023 Oscars, things appeared to be patched up.
Just recently, according to PEOPLE, the pair celebrated Turner-Smith’s birthday in New York on Sept. 9. They were also spotted together at NY Fashion Week and the launch of the Lotus Emeya electric vehicle. However, she went solo to last week’s Albie Awards.
-
Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur
-
Put That On Everything? Usher To Headline Super Bowl LVIII In Las Vegas
-
Chloë Bailey Revealed Her Celebrity Crush And We Are Here For It
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Raphael Saadiq Drops "Revisiting" Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour Dates
-
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams
-
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Announce Racism/Colorism Roundtable, Erica Mena Reacts
-
The 51 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood