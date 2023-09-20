Cooking With Karen: Grilled Steak Sandwich With Roasted Garlic & Herb Spread

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sometimes, you just need a steak sandwich.

This week, I made a steak sandwich that I’ll probably make a zillion more times. It was so flavorful that it’s definitely going to become a staple in our house.

Ingredients:

Bread of your choice (I used hoagie rolls)

Steak cut of your choice (I used 2 ribeye steaks)

Onion cut into thick slices

Portobello mushrooms

Blue cheese crumbles

Butter lettuce

Arugula

For the spread:

Whole head of garlic, cut in half

Extra virgin olive oil

2/3 cup of mayo of your choice

2 Tablespoons of lemon juice

2 Tablespoons of chopped parsley

2 Tablespoons of chopped chives

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut garlic head in half. Drizzle each half with olive oil and wrap in foil, cut side up. Roast for 30 minutes. Drizzle bread with olive oil and grill on grill pan, cut side down. Grill until desired color achieved.

3 Things With Jeff Johnson: 23 Protesters Charged With Terrorism in Atlanta [WATCH]

Season steak with olive oil, salt and pepper. Cook on grill or grill pan to desired doneness. (I went for about 4 minutes on each side.) Season veggies with olive oil, salt and pepper and cook in a pan. Once garlic is done and cooled, squeeze the soft garlic cloves into a bowl. Smash cloves with a fork and mix with mayo. Add lemon juice, herbs and salt and pepper. Mix well. Slice steak. Add spread to bread. Stack your greens, steak and vegetables. Add blue cheese crumbles. Top with bread and enjoy!

The spread recipe is very flexible. You can add more or fewer or different herbs. Add the amount of salt and pepper that suits your taste.

