Food & Drink

Don’t Miss Festa Italiana In Raleigh This Weekend

Published on September 20, 2023

Festa Italiana Raleigh celebrates Italian culture and heritage in the Triangle while providing financial support to local charities.

We are the largest Italian Street Festival in North Carolina and one of the few in the Southeast. This is the first year Festa will be at our location on Fayetteville Street to accommodate the large crowds we have had

We will have an entertainment stage with Italian musicians, 50+ food trucks and vendors serving Italian food, craft vendors and more. A family friendly event, we have expanded our Children’s area where we will have a full slate of free events for kids like Bocce Ball Courts, arts & crafts and Italian history lessons from Kidzu Children’s Museum. And we will be raffling off a brand new Vespa!

Saturday, Sep 23, 2023  11am-7pm on Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh

