Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Jazz In The Square This Thursday

Jazz in the Square is a free concert series featuring live jazz performances by local musicians in Moore Square on select Thursdays from 6-8pm. There will be food trucks on-site and wine & beer for sale, so grab your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets for an evening of great music.

Free and open to the public.

SCHEDULE

RAIN DATES

August 10th

August 24th

September 21st

Refreshments

Purchase alcoholic beverages on-site from Square Burger and Red, White, Bubbly & Brew. Umbrella Dry Bar will also be in the park serving non-alcoholic mocktails.

Pick up dinner from a rotating selection of food trucks located in the park, Square Burger, or nearby restaurants.

Location

Moore Square

200 S Blount St

Places to visit and dine at nearby

Parking

