Bill Bellamy Will Be Performing At Raleigh Improv This Weekend

Get ready because Bill Bellamy is back! He’ll be performing this weekend with two shows on Friday and Saturday and one show on Sunday.

Bill has been busy with the release of his memoir, Top Billin’: Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph. He’s also starring in the movie Back On The Strip where he plays a male stripper who comes out of retirement to hit the stage again. The movie also features Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Gary Owen and Faizon Love.

Bill called in to Foxy 107/104 to chat with Karen Clark about stand-up, the book, the movie and his memories from the 90s. Check out the full interview above.

You can get tickets to see Bill Bellamy this weekend at Raleigh Improv’s website!

