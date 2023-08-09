Your College Student Could Be An Intern At DPAC

DPAC continues to change the face of entertainment in the Triangle. Interns will have the opportunity to dive in head first and get a tangible experience of what goes into DPAC being consistently ranked as one of the best theaters in America.
Internships at DPAC provide hands-on experience for college students interested in a career in working for live entertainment venues and presenters. Interns have the opportunity to work alongside DPAC staff and participate in valuable career experiences and special projects. As an intern with DPAC, you can get a taste of the management, event services, sales, ticketing, and marketing that are part of DPAC. We look forward to providing our interns with challenging tasks and real learning experiences.
Please contact arichard@dpacnc.com for questions/concerns. More Details Here
