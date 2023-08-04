Wake Animal Center No Longer Plans To Euthanize Animals Thanks To Community Help

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Great news for Wake County Animal Center!

As previously reported, the shelter was set to begin euthanizing healthy animals at the shelter due having no more room. However, as WRAL reports, the shelter said they were “slammed” with interested adopters on Thursday (Aug. 3) after news broke.

Due to the overwhelming response by the community, 20 dogs and 34 cats found their forever homes.

As of press time, the animal center will not have to euthanize any animals at this point.

However, the shelter still needs people to adopt the pets that are still at the shelter. To help efforts, dogs and cats that have been on the adoption floor for 15 days or longer can now be adopted for free.

The adoption floor is open everyday from noon to 6 pm. You can check out all of the animals that are still waiting for their forever home at pets.wake.gov.