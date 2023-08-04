Listen Live
Local

Wake Animal Center No Longer Plans To Euthanize Animals Thanks To Community Help

The shelter is still offering free adoptions for some animals waiting on their forever homes.

Published on August 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Great news for Wake County Animal Center!

As previously reported, the shelter was set to begin euthanizing healthy animals at the shelter due having no more room. However, as WRAL reports, the shelter said they were “slammed” with interested adopters on Thursday (Aug. 3) after news broke.

RELATED: Wake County Animal Center Full; Humane Euthanasia Set to Begin

Due to the overwhelming response by the community, 20 dogs and 34 cats found their forever homes.

As of press time, the animal center will not have to euthanize any animals at this point.

However, the shelter still needs people to adopt the pets that are still at the shelter. To help efforts, dogs and cats that have been on the adoption floor for 15 days or longer can now be adopted for free.

The adoption floor is open everyday from noon to 6 pm. You can check out all of the animals that are still waiting for their forever home at pets.wake.gov.

RELATED TAGS

Wake County Animal Center

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close