Affion Crockett Comes Home To Perform At Raleigh Improv

Comedian, actor, dancer, writer… the talents of Fayetteville’s own Affion Crockett are endless. And he’s bringing it all to the Raleigh Improv this weekend (July 21-23)!
Prior to his visit to the Triangle, he called in to chat with Foxy’s Karen Clark and… well, let’s just say the conversation was a memorable one! Check out the full chat in the video above!
Tickets are still available on the Raleigh Improv website. Click HERE to get your tickets!
