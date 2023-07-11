LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The City of Raleigh will host a Homeownership Information Fair on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carolina Pines Community Center.

Offering innovative, accessible solutions to meet the need for affordable housing in our community is a top priority for the City of Raleigh. We recognize that homeownership is becoming out of reach for many Raleigh residents and that there is a growing racial homeownership gap between Black and white households.

The City offers several programs to help make affordable homeownership a reality for Raleigh residents. At this event, Raleigh residents can learn about our homebuyer assistance, owner-occupied rehabilitation and repair programs, stormwater drainage assistance, and other services offered by community partners.

We are also offering 3 sessions of a free 45-minute Homebuyer Workshop at this event. The workshops will provide an overview of the homebuying process to help prospective first-time buyers get prepared. At this time, all 3 Homebuyer Workshop sessions are full and will be recorded for public viewing on RaleighNC.gov following the event.

This event is free and open to the public. We will have light refreshments and child care available.

